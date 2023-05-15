Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC) Shares Bought by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,007 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TDC. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Teradata during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Teradata by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Teradata during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Teradata by 48.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 632 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC stock opened at $44.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.22, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.92. Teradata Co. has a 12 month low of $28.65 and a 12 month high of $45.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43.

Teradata ( NYSE:TDC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. Teradata had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 2.08%. The firm had revenue of $452.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Teradata news, insider Kathleen R. Cullen-Cote sold 24,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.78, for a total value of $995,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,954,321.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 83,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TDC. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teradata from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Teradata from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Guggenheim raised shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.44.

Teradata Corp. is a cloud data analytics company which is built for a multi-cloud reality and solving data challenges at scale. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APJ. The company was founded on July 13, 1979, and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

