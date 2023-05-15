TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Bought by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) by 109.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,120,470 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 585,648 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in TeraWulf were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 5,028.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,248,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,886,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,538 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 32,582 shares during the last quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 2,446.2% in the third quarter. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP now owns 763,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 733,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 267.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 342,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 249,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 1,620.8% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 306,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 288,658 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

WULF opened at $1.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.11 and a quick ratio of 0.11. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.54 and a 1 year high of $3.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.94.

In other TeraWulf news, CEO Paul B. Prager purchased 100,000 shares of TeraWulf stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.37 per share, with a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 475,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $650,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 36.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc owns and operates fully integrated environmentally clean bitcoin mining facilities in the United States. TeraWulf will generate domestically produced bitcoin powered by nuclear, hydro and solar energy. The company was founded by Paul Prager and Nazar Khan on February 8, 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, MD.

