Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Stock Position Boosted by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Get Rating) by 109.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 33,484 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $3,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TRNO. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $96,080,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,642,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,935,000 after purchasing an additional 574,544 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,954,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $811,159,000 after purchasing an additional 341,279 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 682.2% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 320,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,238,000 after purchasing an additional 279,689 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 730,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,127,000 after purchasing an additional 246,429 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.53% of the company’s stock.

TRNO stock opened at $62.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Terreno Realty Co. has a one year low of $50.36 and a one year high of $67.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.61%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRNO. StockNews.com lowered shares of Terreno Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.56.

Terreno Realty Corp. is a real estate company, which acquires, owns, and manages industrial properties. It invests in several types of industrial real estate, including warehouse/distribution, flex, research and development, and trans-shipment. The company was founded by Michael A. Coke and W. Blake Baird on November 6, 2009 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

