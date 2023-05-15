Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Director Robert W. Stallings Buys 500 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.50 per share, for a total transaction of $23,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,625,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance
TCBI stock opened at $43.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.16 and a 200-day moving average of $57.67. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.79 and a 12-month high of $69.26.
Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.20). Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 6.00%. The firm had revenue of $422.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.71 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Capital Bancshares
Analysts Set New Price Targets
TCBI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $59.00 price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.90.
About Texas Capital Bancshares
Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc is the holding company of Texas Capital Bank, which engages in the provision of financial services and customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company was founded by George F. Jones, Jr. and Joseph M. Grant in November 1996 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
Recommended Stories
