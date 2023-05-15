Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO) Director Robert W. Stallings Purchases 500 Shares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBIO – Get Rating) Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $23,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,625,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Texas Capital Bancshares Stock Performance

TCBIO opened at $15.87 on Monday. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.00 and a 1-year high of $25.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.15.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.3594 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.