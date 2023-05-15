Texas Permanent School Fund Acquires 77 Shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,505 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in F5 were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of F5 by 1.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 402,137 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $58,205,000 after purchasing an additional 6,354 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of F5 by 2.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $8,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 26.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 252,056 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $36,478,000 after purchasing an additional 52,969 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of F5 by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of F5 by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,658 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.34% of the company’s stock.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $290,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 2,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $290,532.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,591,016. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 259 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.12, for a total transaction of $36,809.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,683 shares in the company, valued at $1,944,627.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,941 shares of company stock valued at $1,381,622 in the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

F5 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $137.66 on Monday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $139.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.89.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The network technology company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.11. F5 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $703.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that F5, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FFIV. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on F5 from $166.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on F5 from $175.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cowen cut their target price on F5 from $187.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of F5 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on F5 from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.13.

F5 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996, and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.