Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Holdings in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its position in shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,989 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Adtalem Global Education were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 12.2% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 5,641,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,599,000 after buying an additional 611,402 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 2.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,303,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,581,000 after buying an additional 115,954 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,593,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,968,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 1,102.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 922,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,182,000 after buying an additional 845,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 15.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 766,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after buying an additional 100,977 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Adtalem Global Education

In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 7,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $327,445.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 275,528 shares in the company, valued at $11,362,774.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Adtalem Global Education Stock Down 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Adtalem Global Education in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

ATGE stock opened at $41.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $39.02. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $29.61 and a one year high of $44.40.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $369.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.47 million. Adtalem Global Education had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Adtalem Global Education Company Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry.

Further Reading

