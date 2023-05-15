Texas Permanent School Fund Decreases Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 51,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in FormFactor were worth $1,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,957,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $502,578,000 after acquiring an additional 73,354 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,774,865 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $368,808,000 after acquiring an additional 65,763 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in FormFactor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 3,031,614 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,942,000 after acquiring an additional 80,860 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in FormFactor by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,672,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,937,000 after acquiring an additional 39,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in FormFactor by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,619,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,616,000 after acquiring an additional 12,247 shares during the last quarter. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of FormFactor from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of FormFactor from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FormFactor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.22.

FORM stock opened at $28.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FormFactor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $42.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 100.82 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 4,759 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $141,247.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,163,672. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

FormFactor, Inc engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests.

