Texas Permanent School Fund Has $1.08 Million Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Addus HomeCare during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $85.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.89. Addus HomeCare Co. has a 12-month low of $73.65 and a 12-month high of $114.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Addus HomeCare ( NASDAQ:ADUS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $247.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.60 million. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $41,382.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,062.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Addus HomeCare news, CFO Brian Poff sold 1,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.30, for a total transaction of $135,277.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 27,872 shares in the company, valued at $2,907,049.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean Gaffney sold 495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.60, for a total transaction of $41,382.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,169,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,151,884 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $130.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $123.00 target price on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $123.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.75.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

