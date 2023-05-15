Texas Permanent School Fund Raises Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 141,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 0.4% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 189,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,826,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 22,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 10.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Carnival Co. & Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $9.83 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.22. Carnival Co. & plc has a 52 week low of $6.11 and a 52 week high of $14.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.62 and a 200 day moving average of $9.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.05. Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 32.68% and a negative return on equity of 57.75%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 107,119 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.08, for a total value of $1,186,878.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 286,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CCL shares. Macquarie raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Susquehanna raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Friday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.45.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Rating)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.