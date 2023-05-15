Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 5,513 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Texas Permanent School Fund decreased its holdings in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 78,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,513 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Urban Edge Properties were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 66.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the third quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Urban Edge Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling at Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $316,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UE opened at $14.21 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $19.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.82.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.18). Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 4.46%. The business had revenue of $101.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.36 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Urban Edge Properties’s payout ratio is 160.00%.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, and management of retail real estate. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, malls, and industrial parks. The company was founded on June 18, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

