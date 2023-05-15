Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 964 Shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 964 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Materion were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,414,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $292,720,000 after purchasing an additional 28,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 1.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,310,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $184,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,585 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Materion by 0.3% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,298,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,869,000 after purchasing an additional 4,519 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Materion by 21.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,030,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,375,000 after purchasing an additional 181,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Materion by 55.2% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 477,480 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,198,000 after purchasing an additional 169,770 shares during the last quarter. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MTRN opened at $101.63 on Monday. Materion Co. has a 52 week low of $64.89 and a 52 week high of $121.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.01 and a 200-day moving average of $96.10.

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $442.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.10 million. Materion had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 5.57%. Materion’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Materion Co. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,360 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 577 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $63,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,066,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory R. Chemnitz sold 2,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $266,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,129,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,398 shares of company stock worth $580,807 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTRN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. CL King upped their target price on Materion from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Materion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Materion from $92.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th.

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. It operates through the following business segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other. The Performance Materials segment provides engineered solutions comprised of beryllium and non-beryllium.

