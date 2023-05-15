Texas Permanent School Fund Trims Position in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,567 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,867 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Methode Electronics were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MEI. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the second quarter worth about $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 52.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 117.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Methode Electronics from $52.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

Shares of MEI opened at $40.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.51. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.85. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.91 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $280.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $284.50 million. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 9.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.35%.

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

