The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 86,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 40.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 35.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 520 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 45.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 61.8% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the third quarter worth approximately $95,000. 86.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Hanover Insurance Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on The Hanover Insurance Group from $148.00 to $141.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hanover Insurance Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $119.87 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $134.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.26 and a 12 month high of $149.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,995.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The Hanover Insurance Group had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 6.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Hanover Insurance Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10,800.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Warren E. Barnes sold 862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.51, for a total value of $119,395.62. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,075 shares in the company, valued at $564,428.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Core Commercial, Specialty, Personal Lines and Other. The Core Commercial segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other core commercial coverage, such as general liability, commercial umbrella and monoline property.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hanover Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.