The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIG. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the third quarter worth $50,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 184.7% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 130.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 3,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $304,744.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 14,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $1,125,259.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,608,152.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,944 shares of company stock worth $7,549,248 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $69.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $79.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.45.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HIG has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits, Hartford Funds, and Corporate. The Commercial Lines segment provides workers’ compensation, property, automobile, liability and umbrella coverage under several different products.

Further Reading

