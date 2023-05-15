The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 299,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 22,256 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $11,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LSXMA. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 167.3% during the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,486,472 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,660,000 after buying an additional 1,556,277 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 226.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 993,333 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,605,000 after buying an additional 689,276 shares during the period. Baupost Group LLC MA lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,619,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,887,000 after purchasing an additional 644,936 shares during the period. One Fin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the third quarter worth approximately $17,703,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 102.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 904,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,368,000 after purchasing an additional 458,443 shares during the period. 29.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LSXMA shares. Evercore ISI cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Benchmark cut their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,071,071.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman John C. Malone sold 119,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.59, for a total transaction of $8,926,931.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,550,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,822,918.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman John C. Malone sold 285,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.95, for a total transaction of $21,384,734.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,670,061 shares in the company, valued at $275,071,071.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and have sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Company insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $27.88 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.10.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a net margin of 13.25% and a return on equity of 6.33%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

Further Reading

