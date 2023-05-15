The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) Stock Position Lowered by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lessened its position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) by 47.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,468 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 38,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 37,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 32,159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,775 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Liberty SiriusXM Group

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 1,370 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $49,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,980. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.71 per share, with a total value of $1,335,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 4,203,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,283,471.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,825 and sold 432,401 shares valued at $32,257,898. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMA opened at $27.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.56. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $45.26. The company has a market cap of $9.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a return on equity of 6.33% and a net margin of 13.25%. Research analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Citigroup decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $67.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

