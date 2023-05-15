The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 399,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in New York Times were worth $12,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 124,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 46,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,322,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 41,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other New York Times news, CEO Levien Meredith A. Kopit sold 29,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $1,191,807.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,988,130.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYT. Barclays reduced their price objective on New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on New York Times from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.58.

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $560.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 7.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 3.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The New York Times Co is a media organization, which engages in creating, collecting, and distributing news and information. It offers news products and other interest-specific products, and related content and services. It offers newspapers, print, and digital products and investments. The firm also manages The New York Times, NYTimes.com, and mobile applications.

