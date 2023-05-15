The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its position in The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in ODP were worth $1,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of ODP during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of ODP during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 9.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 50,000.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of ODP by 12.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ODP alerts:

Insider Transactions at ODP

In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other ODP news, EVP Zoe Maloney sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.11, for a total value of $507,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,066 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,827.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Moffitt sold 23,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total value of $1,191,781.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,289.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODP Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com raised ODP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ ODP opened at $41.61 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.32. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.78. The ODP Co. has a 12-month low of $28.85 and a 12-month high of $53.59.

ODP (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter. ODP had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The ODP Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

ODP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The ODP Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of business services and supplies, products, and digital workplace technology solutions. It operates through the following divisions: ODP Business Solutions, Office Depot, Veyer, and Varis. The ODP Business Solutions division provides solutions to small, medium and enterprise level companies, including those in the public and education sectors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The ODP Co. (NASDAQ:ODP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ODP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ODP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.