Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 201 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 74,786 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $3,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fortinet news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 11,035 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $659,341.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom purchased 423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at $19,594,258.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,247 shares of company stock valued at $8,455,707. 18.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortinet Trading Up 0.4 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FTNT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Fortinet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Fortinet from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.30.

Fortinet stock opened at $67.77 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.19 and a 200-day moving average of $57.05. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $42.61 and a one year high of $69.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.92, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $53.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fortinet

(Get Rating)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

