Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 49,663 Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 194,844 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,663 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Par Pacific were worth $4,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PARR. State Street Corp increased its stake in Par Pacific by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,787,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,297,000 after buying an additional 710,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after acquiring an additional 508,925 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Par Pacific during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,849,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 147.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 653,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,186,000 after acquiring an additional 389,121 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Par Pacific by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,181,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,388,000 after acquiring an additional 370,133 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PARR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Par Pacific from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Par Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Par Pacific in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.13.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $21.30 on Monday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.72 and a 52-week high of $30.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average of $24.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.28. Par Pacific had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 108.48%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Par Pacific news, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total value of $386,063.49. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,129.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $212,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $535,199. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President William Monteleone sold 13,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $386,063.49. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 304,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,661,129.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,089 shares of company stock valued at $657,863 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

