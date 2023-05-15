Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 56,137 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 125.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,060 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after buying an additional 56,137 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in eBay were worth $4,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,261,502,000 after purchasing an additional 8,199,123 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 2,918,646.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,860,372 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $105,290,000 after purchasing an additional 2,860,274 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in eBay by 386.9% during the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,709,252 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $70,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,209 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,380,637 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,670,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in eBay by 197.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,699,489 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $62,558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,532 shares during the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $44.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.92 and a 52 week high of $52.23. The firm has a market cap of $24.00 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.49.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The e-commerce company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.01. eBay had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. eBay’s payout ratio is 83.33%.

Several brokerages recently commented on EBAY. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of eBay from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised shares of eBay from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

eBay, Inc is a commerce company, whose platforms include an online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. Its technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

