Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 164.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,898 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,603 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Concentrix were worth $3,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 6,180.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 69.5% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Concentrix in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 73.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. 92.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CNXC. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Concentrix in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

CNXC opened at $89.74 on Monday. Concentrix Co. has a twelve month low of $84.03 and a twelve month high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $110.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.24. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.40 by ($0.08). Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Concentrix’s payout ratio is 13.98%.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

