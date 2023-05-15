Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,804 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,426,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 6,727 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $286,000. New Perspectives Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 219.7% during the fourth quarter. New Perspectives Inc now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 15,012 shares during the period. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 319,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,491 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $54.04 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.20. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $55.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.