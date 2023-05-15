Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,844 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Target were worth $3,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target by 122.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares in the company, valued at $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Stock Performance

Shares of Target stock opened at $157.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $160.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $223.30.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.73 billion. Target had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 25.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Barclays began coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.69.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.