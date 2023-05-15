Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 44,986 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 351.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,986 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $4,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FTCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 148.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 169,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,261,000 after buying an additional 58,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 136,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,271 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $73.15 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.01 and a fifty-two week high of $79.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.23.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.292 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

