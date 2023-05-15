Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Position in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 125,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WY. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 942.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,097,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $145,596,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,773 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 82.3% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 10,140,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,461,000 after buying an additional 4,576,865 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 10.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,975,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,141,696,000 after buying an additional 3,916,466 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,752,000 after buying an additional 1,208,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WY shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.86.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Up 0.3 %

WY opened at $29.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $27.36 and a 1-year high of $40.35. The company has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.25.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

