Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 100,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 72,881 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Community Trust Bancorp were worth $4,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTBI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 119,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,932,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 38,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after acquiring an additional 7,640 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $454,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI opened at $33.32 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.26 and a 200 day moving average of $42.47. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.68 and a 12-month high of $48.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $599.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.31 and a beta of 0.69.

Community Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.28%. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.60%.

In other news, insider Mark A. Gooch purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $86,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,950.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Mark A. Gooch purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.78 per share, with a total value of $86,950.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 78,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,745,950.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charles J. Baird acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,975.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 9,214 shares of company stock valued at $334,483 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

