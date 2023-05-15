Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stake in SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its stake in shares of SITE Centers Corp. (NYSE:SITC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 266,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,949 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SITE Centers were worth $3,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of SITE Centers by 4.7% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $783,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in SITE Centers by 17.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in SITE Centers by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 7,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in SITE Centers during the third quarter worth about $1,796,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

SITC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SITE Centers in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of SITE Centers from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.56.

NYSE:SITC opened at $11.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.83. SITE Centers Corp. has a 1-year low of $10.42 and a 1-year high of $16.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. SITE Centers’s payout ratio is 69.33%.

SITE Centers Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, lease, and management of shopping centers. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Loan Investments segments. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in Beachwood, OH.

