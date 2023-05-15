Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Cuts Stock Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its holdings in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 609,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 134,450 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $4,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SVC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 452.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 5,324 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Service Properties Trust by 350.6% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Service Properties Trust during the third quarter worth $54,000. 78.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $8.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.66. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 2.25. Service Properties Trust has a twelve month low of $4.65 and a twelve month high of $11.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.77%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on SVC shares. TheStreet raised shares of Service Properties Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

