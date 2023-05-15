Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,414 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $4,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,266,420 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,889,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,636 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 1,703,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $237,345,000 after acquiring an additional 848,152 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,252,028 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $174,455,000 after acquiring an additional 698,563 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,863,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $473,015,000 after buying an additional 426,281 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in Analog Devices by 531.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 496,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $81,427,000 after buying an additional 417,751 shares during the period. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.41.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,495 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.44, for a total transaction of $277,232.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,181,438.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 26,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.01, for a total transaction of $4,909,012.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,871 shares in the company, valued at $4,464,115.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,745 shares of company stock valued at $7,317,735. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $180.57 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $91.34 billion, a PE ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.60. Analog Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $133.48 and a one year high of $198.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.89%.

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

