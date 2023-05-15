Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 49,471 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in WEX were worth $3,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in WEX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in WEX by 85.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in WEX by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in WEX by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE WEX opened at $173.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. WEX Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $204.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a PE ratio of 51.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.53 and its 200 day moving average is $174.63.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.27. WEX had a return on equity of 32.29% and a net margin of 6.00%. The business had revenue of $618.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.79 million. Research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on WEX. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, WEX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.90.

In other WEX news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other WEX news, Director Regina O. Sommer sold 1,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.52, for a total transaction of $240,245.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,719,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total transaction of $184,569.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,742.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 22,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,388,355. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

