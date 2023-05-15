Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Decreases Position in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,207 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,871 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RGA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,227,000 after buying an additional 88,957 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $263,917,000 after purchasing an additional 108,922 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $210,109,000 after purchasing an additional 116,382 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,518,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $191,056,000 after purchasing an additional 32,087 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 743,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $81,351,000 after purchasing an additional 102,277 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RGA shares. Barclays increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Reinsurance Group of America in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $170.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.80.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $148.44 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.91. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $109.06 and a 1 year high of $153.35.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.37 by $1.79. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 16.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Reinsurance Group of America Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is currently 23.10%.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Stories

