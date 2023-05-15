Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) by 61.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 707,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 268,478 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sabre were worth $4,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Sabre in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,927,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sabre by 88.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,816,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,569 shares in the last quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC boosted its holdings in Sabre by 210.5% in the third quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 2,416,857 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638,446 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sabre by 18.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,232,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $59,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sabre by 5.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,687,947 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $350,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489,723 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Sabre in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.88.

Sabre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SABR opened at $3.20 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.31. Sabre Co. has a 1-year low of $3.14 and a 1-year high of $8.31. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $742.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.68 million. Analysts anticipate that Sabre Co. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

