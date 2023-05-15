Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 108,099 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,974 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $3,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Security Financial Services INC. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC grew its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 8,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

Shares of IFRA stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IFRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.