Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.75 Million Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 396.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,092 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 21,634 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DRI. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,757,686 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $727,311,000 after buying an additional 763,728 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after buying an additional 394,786 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 151.9% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after purchasing an additional 357,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,516,000 after purchasing an additional 247,180 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $148.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.96 and a 12-month high of $155.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.61 and its 200-day moving average is $146.81.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.73 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 45.62% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is presently 63.19%.

In related news, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total transaction of $1,974,179.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,488,086.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Darden Restaurants news, Chairman Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 78,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.93, for a total value of $12,147,539.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 199,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,763,834.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ricardo Cardenas sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.02, for a total value of $1,974,179.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,488,086.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,611 shares of company stock valued at $14,887,160. 0.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Darden Restaurants in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.23.

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

