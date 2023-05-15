Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.78 Million Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 78.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 263,581 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Schlumberger were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its stake in Schlumberger by 238.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB stock opened at $44.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $62.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $30.65 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.90.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The firm had revenue of $7.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Griffin Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, January 16th. HSBC boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.53.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vijay Kasibhatla sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $895,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 49,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,674.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,500 shares of company stock worth $2,567,403. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

