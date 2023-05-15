Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.84 Million Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,041 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Buckle were worth $3,835,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Buckle by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Buckle by 3,352.6% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 576,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,039,000 after buying an additional 559,611 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Buckle by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Buckle by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Buckle in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BKE. StockNews.com raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Buckle in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE BKE opened at $33.41 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.50 and a 1 year high of $50.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.04.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.14. Buckle had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 65.52%. The firm had revenue of $401.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.29%.

The Buckle, Inc engages in the business of retailing medium to better-priced casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for fashion-conscious young men and women. The firm is also involved in the provision of customer services such as free hemming, free gift-packaging, easy layaways, private label credit card, and guest loyalty program.

