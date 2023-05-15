Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.87 Million Stock Position in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 140.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 153,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,596 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $3,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 123.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kohl’s

In other Kohl’s news, CEO Thomas Kingsbury bought 92,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $2,018,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 228,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,627.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Kohl’s Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE KSS opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. Kohl’s Co. has a 52 week low of $19.19 and a 52 week high of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.16, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.68 and its 200 day moving average is $27.04.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.49) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54). Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s Co. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently -444.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KSS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Kohl’s from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Kohl’s from $34.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

