Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 49,142 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 6,597 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Dorman Products were worth $3,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DORM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,638 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 10.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,713 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 53.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,854 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,839 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dorman Products during the first quarter worth $468,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Dorman Products by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559 shares during the period. 75.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of Dorman Products from $130.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Dorman Products from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dorman Products presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.67.

Dorman Products Stock Down 0.4 %

DORM opened at $86.60 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.96. Dorman Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.32 and a twelve month high of $119.04. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66 and a beta of 0.56.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.38). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm had revenue of $466.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Chairman Steven L. Berman sold 3,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.62, for a total transaction of $327,681.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 996,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,326,753.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jeffery Darby sold 753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $68,553.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,054 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,189,876.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement and upgrade parts for the motor vehicle aftermarket industry. Its products include automotive body, steering and suspension, undercar, underhood, hardware and accessories, and heavy-duty components. The company was founded by Steven L.

