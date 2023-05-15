Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans reduced its holdings in shares of SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) by 98.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 10,952,357 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in SunPower were worth $3,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPWR. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,763 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of SunPower during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of SunPower by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,077 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 36.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPWR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on SunPower from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded SunPower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on SunPower from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Capital One Financial restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SunPower in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on SunPower from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SunPower has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.82.

SunPower Price Performance

SunPower stock opened at $10.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.44. SunPower Co. has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.23 and a 200-day moving average of $16.93.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. SunPower had a return on equity of 3.12% and a net margin of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $492.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SunPower Co. will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,458 shares in the company, valued at $2,358,416.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

