Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.02 Million Holdings in Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MSBI – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108,023 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Midland States Bancorp were worth $4,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSBI. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 11.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,761,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,095,000 after purchasing an additional 292,712 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 423.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 113,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 91,899 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp by 6.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,067,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,795,000 after purchasing an additional 68,066 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Midland States Bancorp during the third quarter worth $1,353,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Midland States Bancorp by 51.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 155,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,000 after acquiring an additional 52,978 shares during the period. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Midland States Bancorp

In other news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $34,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 29,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, President Jeffrey S. Mefford sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $34,128.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 29,222 shares in the company, valued at $623,305.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Dean Bingham bought 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $99,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,705. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 7,695 shares of company stock valued at $156,886 and sold 4,800 shares valued at $108,272. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Midland States Bancorp Stock Up 0.2 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSBI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Midland States Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Midland States Bancorp from $25.50 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd.

NASDAQ:MSBI opened at $18.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $412.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.64. Midland States Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $28.88.

Midland States Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.40%. Midland States Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.78%.

Midland States Bancorp Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The Banking segment offers financial products and services such as loans, mortgage loan sales and servicing, letters of credit, deposit products, merchant services, and corporate treasury management services.

Featured Articles

