Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.06 Million Position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans cut its position in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 41.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Chemed were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Chemed during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Chemed by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Chemed by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHE. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chemed in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $587.00 to $610.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Chemed from $580.00 to $610.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Insider Activity

Chemed Trading Up 0.4 %

In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CFO David Patrick Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.25, for a total value of $2,093,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,696,799.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.27, for a total transaction of $1,578,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,613 shares in the company, valued at $62,422,463.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,883,810. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CHE opened at $547.16 on Monday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $430.16 and a fifty-two week high of $570.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $539.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $517.00.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. Chemed had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $546.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 20.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Chemed Profile

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

Recommended Stories

