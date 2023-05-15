Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.22 Million Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lessened its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 36,682 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 387 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 190.0% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Comfort Systems USA by 34.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 474 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.26% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $150.29 on Monday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.14 and a 12 month high of $154.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.50 and its 200-day moving average is $128.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.21.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

Comfort Systems USA ( NYSE:FIX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Constance Ellen Skidmore sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total transaction of $429,090.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,535,987.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total value of $367,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,865,659. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc engages in the provision of mechanical and electrical contracting services. It operates under the Mechanical and Electrical Services segments. The Mechanical Services segment includes heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, plumbing, piping, and controls, as well as off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

