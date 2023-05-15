Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.47 Million Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Rating) by 127.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,589 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $4,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 33.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,589,000 after purchasing an additional 40,304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 213.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $699,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.84% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $75.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.08. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.43 and a 1 year high of $90.19.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Philip Uhde sold 108,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.77, for a total transaction of $8,900,173.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,617.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBKR. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.33.

Interactive Brokers Group Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serves the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

Further Reading

