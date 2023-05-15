Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.50 Million Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 45.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.32 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.60. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $132.64 and a one year high of $160.99. The firm has a market cap of $65.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

