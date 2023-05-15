Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.59 Million Stock Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans trimmed its position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 189,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Old Republic International were worth $4,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 58.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 21,064 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Old Republic International by 31.1% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,088 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Old Republic International by 21.5% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 22,153 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Old Republic International during the first quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Old Republic International by 2.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,388 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ORI stock opened at $25.63 on Monday. Old Republic International Co. has a 1 year low of $20.27 and a 1 year high of $26.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a $0.244 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.75%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ORI. StockNews.com raised shares of Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

