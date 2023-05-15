Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Has $4.61 Million Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans decreased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,050 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,669 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Sunrun were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RUN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 3,750.0% during the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sunrun by 150.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,383 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in Sunrun during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sunrun

In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,411,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,978,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 2,986 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.70, for a total value of $52,852.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,411,220 shares in the company, valued at $24,978,594. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.45, for a total value of $1,222,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,293,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,635,145.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 228,012 shares of company stock worth $5,278,534 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $16.45 on Monday. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.08 and a twelve month high of $39.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a PE ratio of 235.00 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The energy company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($1.08). Sunrun had a return on equity of 0.28% and a net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $589.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.42) EPS. Sunrun’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RUN shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $39.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com raised Sunrun to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $70.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.95.

Sunrun Profile

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.