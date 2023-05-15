Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 153.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 152,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 91,979 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Green Plains were worth $4,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 13.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $291,683,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,259 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,471,629 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $121,494,000 after acquiring an additional 290,543 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 7.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,964,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $115,234,000 after acquiring an additional 266,997 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,805,680 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Green Plains by 19.4% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 2,773,144 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,615,000 after acquiring an additional 451,017 shares during the last quarter.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPRE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens downgraded shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Insider Activity

Green Plains Price Performance

In other news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 751,967 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,529.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,570.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $1,050,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 751,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,566,529.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPRE opened at $31.59 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -13.16 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.73. Green Plains Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.26.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $823.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Green Plains’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Green Plains

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.