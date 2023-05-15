Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Increases Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 39,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Generac were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Generac by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNRC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Generac from $140.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $141.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Generac from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Generac in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 45,207 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.37, for a total transaction of $5,396,359.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 615,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,444,660.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GNRC stock opened at $111.49 on Monday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.29 and a fifty-two week high of $299.85. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $850.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

